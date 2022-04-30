Steelers add speedy wideout in round 4
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected wide receiver Calvin Austin III in the fourth round of the NFL with the No. 138 overall pick.
Last season, Austin III led Memphis with 74 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.Browns bolster defensive line drafting Senior Bowl MVP
Austin III is small in stature at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds.
He is a 2-time First Team All-AAC selection during his time at Memphis.
Austin III is the second wide receive that Pittsburgh has added in the draft, having previously selected Georgia product George Pickens with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday night.
