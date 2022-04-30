ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Bunofsky’s walk-off hit lifts Lowellville past Reserve

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2bYm_0fPE32nc00

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Brady Bunofsky’s RBI single scoring Justin Beeson in the bottom of the seventh lifted Lowellville past Western Reserve, 3-2.

Bunofsky tallied three hits including a double.

Kling makes a memorable first start in Lions victory

Ricky Palumbo tossed seven innings for the Rockets, striking out 13 hitters and allowing six hits.

On Monday, Lowellville (5-6) will visit McDonald.

Western Reserve returns home on Monday to host Mineral Ridge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mineral Ridge, OH
City
Struthers, OH
City
Lowellville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Lowellville, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowellville Past Reserve#Lions#Rockets#Mcdonald#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy