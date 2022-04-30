Bunofsky’s walk-off hit lifts Lowellville past Reserve
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Brady Bunofsky’s RBI single scoring Justin Beeson in the bottom of the seventh lifted Lowellville past Western Reserve, 3-2.
Bunofsky tallied three hits including a double.
Ricky Palumbo tossed seven innings for the Rockets, striking out 13 hitters and allowing six hits.
On Monday, Lowellville (5-6) will visit McDonald.
Western Reserve returns home on Monday to host Mineral Ridge.
