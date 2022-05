The San Diego Padres will have its prized late-season 2020 trade acquisition on the mound for the first time in a Major League game in a year and a half on Tuesday. Clevinger will face the team that traded him two seasons ago as the Padres head to Cleveland to meet the Guardians. The big strikeout specialist had Tommy John surgery after leaving the game following just two pitches into the second inning of his postseason debut for San Diego in October 2020.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO