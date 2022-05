Tottenham claimed a critical win in their bid for a top four finish with a 3-1 win over Leicester on Sunday. Harry Kane headed Tottenham into the lead mid-way through the first half and Son-Heung Min doubled the lead on the hour. Son saved the best until last, curling a wonderful third with 11 minutes to go to put the gloss on the win.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO