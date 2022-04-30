ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty IMPD officer arrested for domestic battery, battery

By Michelle Kaufman
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested early Saturday morning on preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane around 12:40 a.m. for an incomplete 911 text and possible "active assault."

Detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) were requested for further investigation after they found out that Officer Michael Price was one of the involved parties.

Price, a 13 year IMPD veteran, is currently assigned to East District. IMPD says Price has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the criminal and internal investigations.

WRTV is naming Price because he is entrusted with the safety and welfare of others. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision and has been working with IMPD on this case.

Peter Matt
1d ago

80% of IMPD officers beat there spouses. The official number is 40% but the other 40% are covered up by the IMPD. How can these women complain to there husband's or boyfriend's friend about domestic abuse.

