ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Murphy isn't starting Saturday's game against the Guardians. Murphy had started...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to minors

The White Sox optioned Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Mendick and reliever Anderson Severino were the casualties as the White Sox needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men prior to Monday's deadline. The 28-year-old utility man started three straight games from April 24 through 27, but he went unused off the bench in each of Chicago's four games that followed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Designated for assignment

Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. With roster sizes dropping from 28 men to 26, the Orioles decided to move on from Gutierrez. The 27-year-old has gone 4-for-28 from the plate this season, adding one extra-base hit and three RBI over 12 games. He will now report to Triple-A Norfolk, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Clears 30 plate appearances in rehab

Urias (quadriceps) served as a designated hitter and went 0-for-3 while reaching base on a hit by pitch during his rehab game Sunday with Double-A Biloxi. Urias has now appeared in seven games at Biloxi, recording only four hits but reaching base eight times in total across 31 plate appearances. He's also seen plenty of time in the field during the rehab assignment, so unless he experienced some sort of setback in his recovery from the left quad injury Sunday, he should return from the 10-day injured list and make his season debut for the Brewers on Tuesday against the Reds. Once activated, Urias should take on a full-time role at third base, where Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau had been working in a platoon capacity through the first three-plus weeks of the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: One hit in Rays debut

Paredes went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Twins. Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday after Ji-Man Choi (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Paredes was immediately inserted into the lineup, starting at third base and hitting seventh. He could see regular playing time with Choi sidelined, as Yandy Diaz is capable of serving as the first baseman in a shift that would open playing time at the hot corner.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday

Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay designated Guerra for assignment Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The Rays will replace Guerra on the 40-man roster and in the big-league bullpen with Robert Dugger, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. After being acquired from the Padres on April 16, Guerra appeared in six games and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench as expected

Pederson (groin) will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday, and while he's avoided the injured list for now, he's expected to miss at least a few days. Luis Gonzalez will get another start in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy