Oakland, CA

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets breather Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lowrie isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Lowrie returned...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Dominic Smith handling designated hitting duties for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Philies. Smith will make his fifth appearance at designated hitter after Robinson Cano was rested against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jed Lowrie out of Oakland's Saturday lineup against Guardians

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lowrie will take a seat on Saturday afternoon after the Athletics picked Sheldon Neuse and Kevin Smith as Oakland's designated hitter and third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 19 batted balls this season, Lowie...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Day off Sunday

McCann is not starting Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McCann started the first two games of the series and will receive a day off after going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate in the finale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oakland, CA
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Gerrit Cole, Yankees blank Royals for 8th straight win

Gerrit Cole threw six shutout innings as the New York Yankees defeated the host Kansas City Royals 3-0 Saturday night to run their winning streak to eight games. The Yankees have won 12 straight series against Kansas City. Both teams squandered numerous scoring opportunities, with the Yankees leaving 10 runners...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mets' Key to Hot Start Isn't What You Think

The New York Mets currently have the best record in the National League, paced by excellent play from all units. The Mets have the best on-base percentage in baseball and the third best team ERA that have led to their 16-7 start. New York made the necessary signings in the offseason by bringing in the likes of Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar in addition to Max Scherzer to offset the Jacob DeGrom injury. However, the biggest development has been the Mets fielding metrics.
MLB
Yardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Brett Baty off to solid start in Binghamton

Finding a long-term answer at third base has been a challenge for the New York Mets since David Wright’s career-ending back injury. J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil, Todd Frazier and Jonathan Villar all spent time at the position over the past three years while Eduardo Escobar is currently the starter there on a short-term contract. The good news is that the Mets may have a future star in their farm system to succeed Wright in Brett Baty, making him the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Logs multi-inning save

Knebel saved Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings. Manager Joe Girardi called on Knebel with two-on and two-out in the eighth and the righty delivered by inducing a groundout following a walk that loaded the bases. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a one-out single to secure his fourth save in nine appearances. Knebel now owns a 0.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with eight strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud sitting for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. d'Arnaud will move to the bench on Friday with William Contreras catching for Atlanta. Contreras will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson and bat eighth versus right-hander Garrett Richards and the Rangers. numberFire's...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo in left field for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Gallo will start in left field after Tim Locastro was left on the bench in Kansas City. In a matchup against right-hander Carlos Hernandez, our models project Gallo to score 12.1 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to minors

The White Sox optioned Mendick to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Mendick and reliever Anderson Severino were the casualties as the White Sox needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men prior to Monday's deadline. The 28-year-old utility man started three straight games from April 24 through 27, but he went unused off the bench in each of Chicago's four games that followed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ

