ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Ka'ai Tom: Sent back to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tom was sent back to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016. LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Crawford's son, Soto share adorable moment before Giants-Nats

Brandon Crawford and Juan Soto are two of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, and it’s clear the two share a close bond off the field as well. Crawford's son Braxton shared a cool moment with Soto before Friday night’s Giants-Nationals game at Oracle Park. Crawford, Braxton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Luis Robert Returns to White Sox Lineup vs. Angels

Robert suffered the injury on April 21 in Cleveland. Running out a groundball in the eighth inning, he tweaked his groin and immediately exited the game. White Sox manager Tony La Russa initially hoped to get Robert back after a three-game absence, but that scenario did not come to fruition. Adam Engel, Adam Haseley, and AJ Pollock have filled in at centerfield during Luis Robert’s absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Ward, Ohtani homer in Angels 5-1 win over White Sox

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Toro will receive a breather after the Mariners elected to start Mitch Haniger at designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Toro has accounted...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Brandon Belt
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson sitting on Sunday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Torkelson will take a seat after Detroit announced Harold Castro as Sunday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Torkelson has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate and a .241...
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Giménez hits slam, Naylor homers as Guardians beat A’s 9-8

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit his first career grand slam, Josh Naylor’s two-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Naylor’s home run off Domingo Acevedo (0-1) came after the Guardians opened the inning with three consecutive doubles, including José Ramírez’s two-run hit. Ramírez also homered in his 1,000th career game with Cleveland, which won for the first time since completing a sweep of the White Sox on April 21. Andrés Giménez connected for his first career grand slam.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Chad Pinder sitting on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Pinder will take a breather after Tony Kemp was moved to left field and Nick Allen was announced as Saturday's second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 27 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Mariners#Triple A#Triple A Sacramento#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Ford in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are getting so thin because of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak that they had backup catcher Curt Casali taking grounders at first base before Friday's game. On Saturday, they made a move to get some temporary help. Infielder Mike Ford was acquired from the Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers in back-to-back games

Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Ahmed has hit safely in five of seven games since returning from a shoulder injury. He's homered in three of the last four contests, though each one has been a solo shot. The shortstop has added four RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles in 23 plate appearances. Ahmed figures to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop, at least until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Drives in four Friday

Torrens went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Torrens emptied the bases with his timely second-inning two-bagger, plating Jarred Kelenic, Abraham Toro and J.P. Crawford. His ninth-inning sac fly then drove home Julio Rodriguez, giving Torrens his first four RBI of the season. The 25-year-old has made three appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, going 2-for-8 with three strikeouts during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Will head out on rehab assignment

Rojas (oblique) will soon begin a rehab assignment and is expected back in the majors during Arizona's upcoming homestand, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas, who has been getting at-bats in extended spring training games, will play for "one or maybe two games" at Triple-A Reno. The rehab assignment likely rules out a return while the Diamondbacks finish a road trip in Miami, but Rojas could make his season debut at some point during the nine-game homestand that begins Friday against Colorado. He played seven innings at shortstop Saturday, but that was to ensure he's comfortable moving around the infield if needed. Lovullo indicated Rojas will see most of his innings at third base.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy