Giants' Wilmer Flores: Racks up three hits

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Flores went 3-for-5 in Friday's 14-4 loss to the Nationals. Flores has posted multiple hits in four...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Francisco, CA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson sitting on Sunday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Torkelson will take a seat after Detroit announced Harold Castro as Sunday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Torkelson has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate and a .241...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mike Matheny ejected for arguing terrible call at third base

Mike Matheny was ejected from Friday night’s Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees game for arguing a terrible call at third base. Matheny’s Royals were trailing the Yankees 3-1 in the bottom of the second with one out and Bobby Witt Jr. on second. Witt decided to start stealing third base when Nestor Cortes came set and looked to the plate. Cortes stepped off, got Witt in a rundown, and threw to Gleyber Torres by second. Rather than throw the ball to third baseman DJ LeMahieu, Torres tried to chase down Witt himself. He dove into Witt at third base and pushed the Royals baserunner off the base. Third base umpire Manny Gonzalez call Witt out for not touching the base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Carries shutout into ninth

Lorenzen (3-1) allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks over 8.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the White Sox. While the final stat line doesn't look overly impressive, Lorenzen kept the White Sox off the board through eight innings and extended his scoreless streak to 14 frames. He was knocked out of the game after coughing up a two-run double to Leury Garcia and was charged with a third run when Garcia scored later in the inning. Lorenzen will carry a 3.04 ERA into his projected home start against the Nationals next weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
Wilmer Flores
Slash
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers in back-to-back games

Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Ahmed has hit safely in five of seven games since returning from a shoulder injury. He's homered in three of the last four contests, though each one has been a solo shot. The shortstop has added four RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles in 23 plate appearances. Ahmed figures to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop, at least until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Giants
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Resting for series finale

Dozier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees. The Royals are giving Salvador Perez a day off from behind the plate to serve as the designated hitter, so Dozier will head to the bench for the series finale against the Yankees. Dozier closed the first month of the season with a 2-for-4 effort in Saturday's 3-0 win, bringing his batting average up to .242.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Clubs first homer

Gomes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 9-1 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday. Gomes was the only player to get to Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer on Saturday as his second inning solo shot proved to be Chicago's only run. After beginning the season 5-for-13, the veteran backstop went hitless in his next 15 at-bats prior to Saturday's performance. Gomes' seasonal line now sits at .217/.250/.304 through nine games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Scores twice

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds. Diaz reached base on an error in the second inning and came around to score his seventh run of the season. Otherwise, the effort continued a productive four-game stretch for Diaz, as he's collected five hits -- including a home run and two doubles -- with four runs scored and an RBI across 12 plate appearances. He's now hitting .267/.323/.450 across 18 games to begin the campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
San Francisco Giants
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Three hits, homer

Renfroe went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs and two RBI during Saturday's 9-1 win against the Cubs. Renfroe singled home a run and scored in the first inning, singled and scored again in the fifth and tacked on a solo shot in the eighth off Chicago reliever Locke St. John. The 30-year-old has tormented Cubs pitching through two games this weekend, going a combined 5-for-9 with three home runs to wrap up a scorching conclusion to April. Renfroe is now slashing .253/.288/.507 through 20 games this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Records double in loss

Gamel went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Padres. The Pirates were unable to generate much production against Joe Musgrove on Sunday, but Gamel had the team's only extra-base hit during the low-scoring matchup. Over his last seven games, the 29-year-old has hit .250 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, two walks and four strikeouts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA

