Oakland, CA

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Remains on bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Piscotty isn't starting Saturday's game against Cleveland. Piscotty went 3-for-14...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Ward, Ohtani homer in Angels 5-1 win over White Sox

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Toro will receive a breather after the Mariners elected to start Mitch Haniger at designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Toro has accounted...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting fifth on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Guardians. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt sent to Oakland's bench on Friday night

Oakland Athletics first baseman Christian Bethancourt is not starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Bethancourt will rest in Oakland after the Athletics elected Jed Lowrie as Friday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 28 batted balls this season, Bethancourt has recorded a 14.3% barrel rate and a .230...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Oakland's Chad Pinder sitting on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Pinder will take a breather after Tony Kemp was moved to left field and Nick Allen was announced as Saturday's second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 27 batted balls this season, Pinder has produced a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks tie with solo shot

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cardinals. Marte broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, leading off the inning with a homer off Miles Mikolas. The homer was just the first of the season for Marte, who's still hitting a miserable .146/.211/.256 on the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Everyday role reopens

Toro will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and No. 6 hitter in Sunday's game against the Marlins. Mitch Haniger's return from the COVID-19 injured list Friday looked as though it would send Toro back into a utility role, but that didn't last long. In his first game back from the bout with the illness, Haniger suffered a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain that resulted in him being placed on the IL on Saturday. With Haniger out of the picture, Jesse Winker, Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic should form the Seattle outfield in most games, leaving Eugenio Suarez and Toro to split third base and DH duties.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Injured On Sunday: MLB World Reacts

One of the Los Angeles Angels’ best players got banged up on Sunday. Star pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani was removed from the game against the Chicago White Sox with right groin tightness. There’s been no further update. Ohtani wasn’t pitching on Sunday but had started out the season really...
CHICAGO, IL

