Oakland, CA

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pinder isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Pinder went...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Toro will receive a breather after the Mariners elected to start Mitch Haniger at designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Toro has accounted...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS LA

Ward, Ohtani homer in Angels 5-1 win over White Sox

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Tigers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Homestand Begins With Interleague Play

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the final two games of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks which resulted in their first series loss in the desert since 2019, but they now return home for a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expecting his club to...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting fifth on Sunday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Guardians. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Carries shutout into ninth

Lorenzen (3-1) allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks over 8.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the White Sox. While the final stat line doesn't look overly impressive, Lorenzen kept the White Sox off the board through eight innings and extended his scoreless streak to 14 frames. He was knocked out of the game after coughing up a two-run double to Leury Garcia and was charged with a third run when Garcia scored later in the inning. Lorenzen will carry a 3.04 ERA into his projected home start against the Nationals next weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Heads to bench Sunday

Alcantara is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Alcantara started four of the past five games at third base and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Geraldo Perdomo will man the hot corner in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks tie with solo shot

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cardinals. Marte broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, leading off the inning with a homer off Miles Mikolas. The homer was just the first of the season for Marte, who's still hitting a miserable .146/.211/.256 on the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting at third base for Dodgers on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting eighth in Sunday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Alberto will make his fourth appearance at third after the Dodgers decided to rest Max Muncy. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Eduardo Rodriguez, our models project Alberto to score 7.8 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Blasts first career homer

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins. The 21-year-old got on the board with his long ball off Sandy Alcantara in the sixth inning. He's caught some tough breaks early in his big-league career, with a lot of borderline pitches being called against him (to go along with some blatant misses by the umpires). Regardless, he's now up to a .234 average after collecting multiple hits in four of his last nine games, and Rodriguez leads all of MLB with nine stolen bases.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers in back-to-back games

Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Ahmed has hit safely in five of seven games since returning from a shoulder injury. He's homered in three of the last four contests, though each one has been a solo shot. The shortstop has added four RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles in 23 plate appearances. Ahmed figures to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop, at least until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Will head out on rehab assignment

Rojas (oblique) will soon begin a rehab assignment and is expected back in the majors during Arizona's upcoming homestand, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas, who has been getting at-bats in extended spring training games, will play for "one or maybe two games" at Triple-A Reno. The rehab assignment likely rules out a return while the Diamondbacks finish a road trip in Miami, but Rojas could make his season debut at some point during the nine-game homestand that begins Friday against Colorado. He played seven innings at shortstop Saturday, but that was to ensure he's comfortable moving around the infield if needed. Lovullo indicated Rojas will see most of his innings at third base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Drives in four Friday

Torrens went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Torrens emptied the bases with his timely second-inning two-bagger, plating Jarred Kelenic, Abraham Toro and J.P. Crawford. His ninth-inning sac fly then drove home Julio Rodriguez, giving Torrens his first four RBI of the season. The 25-year-old has made three appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, going 2-for-8 with three strikeouts during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani (groin) available to pinch-hit Monday afternoon for Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (groin) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Ohtani left Sunday's game with groin tightness and the Angels are holding him out of Monday's lineup as...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO

