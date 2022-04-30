ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Kiwanis Car Show in Oxford

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tr4Dk_0fPE2aUk00
Calhou Journal

April 30, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm come out to the Kiwanis Car Show at 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, and food trucks. All proceeds will go to local charities and scholarships. Things to do for the entire family! The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama serving the children of the world. The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama meets every Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center at 12:00 pm.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Farm Fest in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama Animal Company will be present pony rides and more. Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC is an Aquaponics farm and garden center in Anniston, Alabama.
ANNISTON, AL
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
WKRG News 5

2 Alabama Whole Foods to close, including Mobile store

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Whole Foods Market spokesperson has confirmed that the chain company will be closing six of its 530 store locations, two of which are located in Alabama. The two Alabama locations that are closing are in Montgomery, Ala. and Mobile, Ala. The other stores closing are: Tarzana, Cal. Englewood, Chicago, Ill. […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Local Events#Kiwanis Club#Scholarships#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Calhou Journal#Al 36203#The Oxford Civic Center#Homesubscribe
Calhoun County Journal

Kronospan to Invest $46.5 Million in Oxford

The City of Oxford, AL along with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council announced an additional $46.5 million investment by Kronospan. Tuesday night the Oxford City Council approved tax abatements for the non-educational portion on new equipment to enhance their production capabilities, building modifications, and a wastewater treatment plant. In addition, ten new jobs will be created. EDC Executive Director Don Hopper says, “I believe any time a company chooses to expand in Calhoun County, that is the greatest compliment we can receive. We are proud that Kronospan continues to grow here in Oxford.”
OXFORD, AL
Alt 101.7

The Best French Fries In West Alabama Are At…..

I'm talking about the absolute BEST. What do you think?. According to uproxx.com and yelp.com, they have been ranked. I rarely agree with lists like these but what do you say?. Please let me know what you think by tapping our app below. Can you imagine life without french fries?...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

3 people wanted for stealing mower, ridden from Alabama to Florida

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police are looking for three people for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and trailer. Officers were called to a home at Ringold St. Sunday, April 24 for a report of a burglary. Officers determined that the home was broken into after a lock was broken with a “bolt cutter-style tool,” according […]
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Bham Now

Follow the North Alabama Barbecue Trail to the ultimate meal

Food and travel go together like pork and barbecue sauce. With May being National Barbecue Month, it’s the perfect time to hit the North Alabama Barbecue Trail. Featuring mouthwatering restaurants located across the 16 northernmost counties in the state, it’s sure to be mile after scrumptious mile of soul-satisfying eats. From Cullman to Scottsboro, read on to follow the tastiest trail around.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Fiddler’s Green Civil War Reenactment

Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday May 1, 2022 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Come enjoy at Civil War Reenactment at Fiddler’s Green. This gates open at  9:00 am at 3105 Roy Webb Road just outside the Jacksonville city limits. The event is called “Skimmirsh in the Valley.” The admission is $5.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cinco De Bike-o At The Darkhorse

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022 join a Cinco De Bike-o night at the Darkhorse Saloon at 7:00 pm. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers come out to. 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them at the Darkhorse for Bike Night on Cinco De Mayo! The Darkhorse Saloon is family owned and family run! Military and Veterans welcome! Stop in for some of the best drink specials in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy