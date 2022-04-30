Kiwanis Car Show in Oxford

Calhou Journal

April 30, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm come out to the Kiwanis Car Show at 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, and food trucks. All proceeds will go to local charities and scholarships. Things to do for the entire family! The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama serving the children of the world. The Kiwanis Club of Oxford – Alabama meets every Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center at 12:00 pm.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

