After several promos over the past two episodes of WWE SmackDown, it was finally time for Raquel Rodriguez to make her SmackDown in-ring debut, and it was impressive to say the least. Rodriguez wasn't the only person who was having a SmackDown debut either, as her opponent Cat Cardoza was also on the Blue Brand for the first time, and Cardoza went to make a statement right off the bat. Cardoza charged at Rodriguez and hit her with a flurry of punches before the bell even hit, catching Rodriguez off guard. Once the bell hit though Rodriguez charged in with a clothesline and slammed her down, and then lifted her up and walked around, even flexing a bit.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO