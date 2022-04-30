Gators after dark caught on camera!

There’s nothing like taking down a massive wild boar. They’re such a nuisance, but as big and fat as they can grow to be, they’re actually surprisingly adept at staying out of harms way… and there is a zillion of them. Which is why is just feels so good when you take down a biggin’.
Scary footage from a home camera shows the moment a couple and their dog were chased back into their house by an angry black bear. On Tuesday, in Apopka, Florida, the couple had just stepped outside with their dog. 'We were letting the dog out to potty and a bear...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A family has captured the terrifying moment a 'four-metre' great white shark monstered their boat while out on a fishing trip. David Tuckfield was out on the water off the coast of Mandurah, south of Perth, last Friday with his wife Kunya and 14-year-old son when they spotted the shark lurking beneath the surface.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
Moose are straight up huge. The largest in the deer family, a bull moose can weigh up to 1,500 pounds, but it’s very common for them to be over 1,000. And with that big rack of plate-like antlers on their head… it’s just down right terrifying to hit in a vehicle as you’re driving down the road at 50 mph.
Guess he couldn’t bear being away for so long. A bear in Italy that got exiled for breaking into a bakery broke said exile and returned to the town he was kicked out of after walking nearly 100 miles. The Guardian first reported on the brown bear—of an endangered...
April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
When targeting prey animals, hunters try to imitate the noises these animals make, hoping to attract their species to the area. One unintended side effect of making these prey noises can be attracting predators looking for the same prey. Hunter Janis Putelis, who frequents the popular MeatEater podcast, posted a...
A new litter of red wolf pups is bringing renewed hope to the future of the endangered species. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Red Wolf Recovery Program announced that four female and two male red wolf pups were born in April. The births were welcomed by animal rights...
April 21 (UPI) -- A California homeowner who heard a rumbling coming from under her house during the winter was shocked when spring arrived with an answer: there were five bears living underneath the home. The homeowner told animal rescue group the BEAR League that she and other residents of...
Dolphins have a great reputation. They are incredibly clever, but they also have a strong need to contact people regularly. However, dolphins have a constant grin, and an outwardly pleasant personality does not imply they are safe. In fact, they can be referred to as dangerous. Indeed, these enigmatic animals...
We’ve all seen the goodest of the good boy’s all trained up, excited for their person to shoot a duck. Whether it’s a retriever, pointer or a shed hunting dog, they are just all impressive. Just good boys. Now the concept that a dog can dual as...
