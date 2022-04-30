ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Two dead and another missing after man drives truck through parking lot and off a cliff into the ocean

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TWO people are dead and another is missing after a car plunged off a cliff and into the ocean in northern California.

The 2012 Toyota Tacoma crossed over an intersection, through an adjacent parking lot and then fell into the water at Pescadero State Beach, around 30 miles east of San Jose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xr0OU_0fPE11zJ00
The 2012 Toyota Tacoma crossed over an intersection, through an adjacent parking lot and then fell into the water at Pescadero State Beach Credit: Twitter/CAL FIRE CZU

The incident occurred just before 9pm on Friday night, California Highway Patrol told The US Sun.

A man in his 40s was found inside the vehicle on the driver's side and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

A second individual was found dead inside the vehicle on the passenger side.

The names of both individuals have not yet been released pending notification of the next-of-kin.

CHP says the US Coast Guard is continuing with search efforts for a possible third victim.

CHP confirmed the pickup truck drove through the Highway 1 intersection, before driving across an adjacent parking lot, before plunging into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach.

The vehicle was found overturned in the water.

CHP spokesman Art Montiel said road conditions at the time of the incident were quiet and weather was not an issue.

La Honda Fire Department, Loma Mar Fire Department and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office also responded to the accident scene.

Pescadero is an agricultural community with a lot of fields in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN78i_0fPE11zJ00
US Coast Guard continues to search for a possible third victim Credit: Twitter/CAL FIRE CZU

