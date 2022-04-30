Sharon Osbourne says husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Plastic surgery gone wrong!Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the facelift she received last Fall that apparently didn't go exactly as she hoped it would. In an interview with The Sunday Times, which was published Saturday, April 23, the TV personality, 69, revealed she had a "full facelift" done in October 2021. "I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she remembered.BOTCHED BOTOX! ALL THE CELEBS WHO TOOK FACE FILLERS TOO FAR: PHOTOS"It hurt like hell," Osbourne told the publication, insisting: "You have no idea." Osbourne said the procedure took over five hours, and the...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO