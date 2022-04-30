ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mike Matheny tossed from Royals-Yankees series opener

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVJwc_0fPE0lH900

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny didn’t stay long in the Royals’ Friday night game vs. the New York Yankees.

In the bottom of the second inning, rookie Bobby Witt Jr. was caught in a rundown while trying to steal third base. He outran Yankees second basemen Gleyber Torres but while sliding into third, Torres slid with him and pushed him off the bag.

Witt was called out at third.

This is the 19th ejection of Matheny’s managerial career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

