Robert suffered the injury on April 21 in Cleveland. Running out a groundball in the eighth inning, he tweaked his groin and immediately exited the game. White Sox manager Tony La Russa initially hoped to get Robert back after a three-game absence, but that scenario did not come to fruition. Adam Engel, Adam Haseley, and AJ Pollock have filled in at centerfield during Luis Robert’s absence.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO