ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Thomas Harley: Scores first-career goal in finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Harley picked up his first NHL goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
Field Level Media

Avalanche Open NHL Playoffs as Consensus Cup Favorites

The Colorado Avalanche are the consensus favorites to win the Stanley Cup with the NHL playoffs beginning Monday night. Florida (58-18-6) finished with a league-high 122 points during the regular season. Colorado (56-19-7) was close behind with 119, followed by Carolina (54-20-8) with 116 and Toronto (54-21-7) with 115. The...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Ducks
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back in action Tuesday

Landeskog (knee) is "good to go" and will be in Tuesday's lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. Landeskog underwent knee surgery in March and missed the last 23 games of the regular season. He still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests. The 29-year-old should jump back into his top-line role next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Dawn Staley joins NBC10 Boston to make 2022 WNBA title prediction

The 2022 WNBA regular season tips off on Friday. Locally, the Connecticut Sun will be looking to build off of last season's first place finish in the regular season, when the Sun matched a franchise-record with 26 wins but were knocked out by the Chicago Sky in the league's semifinals.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Why didn't Justyn Ross get drafted? How Clemson WR went from expected first-rounder to Chiefs UDFA signing

Had the NFL adopted a rule similar to the NBA that allows players to enter the league following their freshman year, we would have likely seen Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross come off the board in the first round in 2019. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 205 pounder now finds himself not only falling out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he went unclaimed throughout the seven-round spectacle and is now signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in the health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday

Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: New competition at receiver

St. Brown may face an uphill battle for playing time after the Bears selected Velus Jones in the third round of the 2022 Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. In the Bears' quest to add speed to their receiver room in the offseason, St. Brown and Byron Pringle were added in free agency. However, now that the Bears used the No. 71 pick in the draft to select Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, St. Brown is expected to enter training camp outside the top three receivers on the depth chart.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Cardinals designated Brooks for assignment Monday. Brooks and long reliever Packy Naughton were dropped from the active roster, which the Cardinals needed to reduce from 28 to 26 ahead of Monday's game against the Royals. In the case of Brooks, he'll also lose his spot on the 40-man roster, as he didn't have any minor-league options remaining. After agreeing to a one-year, $1.4 million deal with St. Louis in the offseason, Brooks earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but was hit hard across his five relief outings. He'll finish his time in St. Louis with a 7.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy