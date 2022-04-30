ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Coyotes' Nathan Smith: Garners helper Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smithposted an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
KX News

Bismarck native Brayden Thomas signed by the Los Angeles Rams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck native and North Dakota State defensive end Brayden Thomas has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. A 6’3″ 260 lb senior, Thomas was a graduate from Bismarck High School before committing to the […]
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Businesses Excited For ‘Crazy Busy’ Wild Playoff Series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild start the playoffs Monday with home ice advantage. When the Wild drop the puck on game one of the playoffs, the Xcel Energy Center will be packed with fans. The bars and restaurants in downtown St. Paul will be full, too. Like Cossetta’s, which is just a block from the X. “It does a lot for all the businesses down here, which is very good. It keeps us going,” said Jesse Aanenson, a floor manager at the popular Italian restaurant and market. Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub will also be crowded — before, after and...
96.7 The River

Norsemen Stay in Playoffs With OT Win, Twins Rout Tampa Bay

The St. Cloud Norsemen kept their playoff hopes alive with an overtime win against Bismarck and the Minnesota Twins routed the Rays on Saturday. On Sunday the St. John's baseball and St. Ben's and St. Cloud State softball teams will take the field for doubleheaders and the Minnesota Lynx will face the Las Vegas Aces in their second and final pre-season game.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: One hit in Rays debut

Paredes went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Twins. Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday after Ji-Man Choi (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Paredes was immediately inserted into the lineup, starting at third base and hitting seventh. He could see regular playing time with Choi sidelined, as Yandy Diaz is capable of serving as the first baseman in a shift that would open playing time at the hot corner.
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Optioned to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayfield made the Angels' Opening Day roster this year and appeared in 10 games for the big-league club. He hit .281 with a homer, a triple, a double, six runs and three RBI, but he didn't have consistent playing time and will head to the minors after David Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Remains on bench

Murphy will sit Friday against the Marlins. Murphy seemed like he could be in line for a larger share of catching duties after Cal Raleigh was optioned Thursday. That hasn't been the case thus far, however, as it's been Luis Torrens who's gotten the start in two straight games.
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: On base thrice, swipes bag

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 7-3 victory over the Athletics on Sunday. Ramirez reached base in each of his first three plate appearances, walking in the first and third innings and singling in the fourth. The theft was his first of the season as the 29-year-old has been less active on the bases despite a scorching start at the dish, evidenced by a .341/.421/.707 slash line through 22 games. Ramirez's career average of 25 steals per 162 games is a better indicator of his capabilities, though it's a real possibility that he's slowing down with age.
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench as expected

Pederson (groin) will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pederson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain Friday, and while he's avoided the injured list for now, he's expected to miss at least a few days. Luis Gonzalez will get another start in right field.
