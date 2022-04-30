ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Jason Robertson: Scores in finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Robertson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 victory over...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Field Level Media

Avalanche Open NHL Playoffs as Consensus Cup Favorites

The Colorado Avalanche are the consensus favorites to win the Stanley Cup with the NHL playoffs beginning Monday night. Florida (58-18-6) finished with a league-high 122 points during the regular season. Colorado (56-19-7) was close behind with 119, followed by Carolina (54-20-8) with 116 and Toronto (54-21-7) with 115. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding crease Monday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint at home for Game 1 against the Blues on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. After Fleury started four of the Wild's last five contests, it was certainly trending toward him being the Game 1 starter. The Flower will likely be on a short leash with Cam Talbot waiting in the wings but coach Dean Evason likely couldn't ignore the fact that Fleury has won the Stanley Cup three times in his Hall-of-Fame caliber NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
FortyEightMinutes

Mavs-Suns Preview: 2 Major Factors That Will Determine Series

The defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns (1) are set to play host to the Dallas Mavericks (4) in the conference semifinals in a battle. Here’s a look at some of the key factors before Game 1 tips off: Mavericks-Suns Game 1 Odds Spread: Suns -6.0 (-110) Total: 214.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: Mavericks +190 Time: 10:00 […] The post Mavs-Suns Preview: 2 Major Factors That Will Determine Series appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in the health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Cardinals designated Brooks for assignment Monday. Brooks and long reliever Packy Naughton were dropped from the active roster, which the Cardinals needed to reduce from 28 to 26 ahead of Monday's game against the Royals. In the case of Brooks, he'll also lose his spot on the 40-man roster, as he didn't have any minor-league options remaining. After agreeing to a one-year, $1.4 million deal with St. Louis in the offseason, Brooks earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but was hit hard across his five relief outings. He'll finish his time in St. Louis with a 7.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Let go by Atlanta

The Falcons will release Davis (ribs) on Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. The Falcons will save $2.5 million against the cap by moving on from Davis, who was quickly displaced by Cordarrelle Patterson as Atlanta's preferred option on the ground in 2021 after inking a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason. Another team may view the 29-year-old Davis as a decent depth option, but the Falcons prepare set to proceed with fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier or veteran Damien Williams as the top complement to Patterson.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and a stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Monday

Edman (hip) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was overdue for a day off anyway after having started in each of the team's first 21 games of the season. Assuming he's able to make progress in the next day or two, Edman should avoid a stint on the injured list. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan to replace Edman at second base Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bills' Zack Moss: Potentially crowded backfield

The Bills drafted James Cook out of Georgia in the second round of the NFL Draft, and the rookie will presumably compete with Moss and Devin Singletary for playing time in 2022. This spells a bit of trouble for Moss, a third-round pick in 2020. His struggles to date are...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Speed added to receiver room

Fields now has two receivers that run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash after the Bears added Velus Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports. Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, joins Darnell Mooney as the second receiver on the Bears with elite speed. During the offseason, the Bears made it a point to add weapons to complement Fields' arm strength when signing Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, but Jones adds another level of speed to the mix. If the team can put together an offense that combines Fields' running ability with a downfield-passing element, he could emerge as a strong fantasy starter with elite upside this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Muller: Sent down following start

Muller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Muller was called up prior to Sunday's start against the Rangers, and he allowed seven runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings to take the loss. The southpaw will head back to the minors following his rough start as part of a move to trim Atlanta's active roster to 26 players. Bryce Elder was also optioned to Gwinnett on Sunday, so it's not yet clear who will serve as the team's fifth starter next week.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CINCINNATI, OH

