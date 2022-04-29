ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Hamilton Center receives cash to help at-risk middle and high school kids

 2 days ago

99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Vigo County students participate in Mania in the Middle event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Middle School Students got the chance to showcase some of their work on Saturday!. It was at the Mania in the Middle event at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute!. Each grade level was challenged with a different assignment!. The 6th graders...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
"We have to live for them..." How parents can start mental health conversations with their children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new survey has found parents are having a hard time speaking to their kids about mental health. A survey conducted by On Our Sleeves found that while a majority of parents recognize the importance of these conversations, they aren't sure how to begin these conversations. The survey also concluded this could be because parents did not have these type of conversations when they were young.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
VA set to host an information event at Lowe's

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is making it easier to get information about benefits. VA staff will host an event on Friday, May 6. Vets or their families can stop by Lowe's in Terre Haute. Staff will talk with people about care benefits and enrollment.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo County YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is kicking off the summer camp season with a family-friendly tradition!. Saturday was the Y's annual "Healthy Kids Day." It is an event that encourages families to set their kids up for a summer of success. Children of all ages enjoyed hand-on activities, a corn-hole tournament, bingo, bike raffles, and prizes!
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Local group raising awareness for Multiple Sclerosis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly one million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis throughout the United States. Now one local group is stepping up to help spread awareness and raise funds for a cure!. This weekend, the Dart Community hosted a "Close out MS" event at Imperial Lanes in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

