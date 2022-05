The Grand Forks council received an update (Monday) on three major transportation projects coming down the road – all carry a hefty price-tag. Planning continues on the 42nd Street underpass at DeMers Avenue. Assistant City Engineer David Kaharenko says in the coming months the council will be asked to narrow down design plans for a project that will cost between $45 and $55 million dollars. “The estimate from our consultant on that one is approximately 20 trains a day and each one is 6-7 minutes. So we are looking at around about two hours of delays a day.”

