Holocaust Remembrance Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne local woman shares her family's story on Holocaust Remembrance Day. The...

Holy Fire Lights up Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - With processions, chants and ululations, thousands of Christian Palestinians and pilgrims celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday, the first to be held since Israel imposed new restrictions on attendance. Citing public safety, Israeli authorities sought to limit participation to...
Zagreb gets long-awaited Holocaust victims memorial

A long-awaited memorial for victims of the Holocaust and Croatia's pro-Nazi World War II regime, which had sparked controversy here, was inaugurated in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday. But, the local Jewish community objected that they were not consulted during the process and argued that the memorial neglected the key role Croatia's pro-Nazi WWII regime had in the atrocities.
