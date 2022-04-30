ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking to Kids About Mental Health

Cover picture for the article"We have to live for them..." How parents can start mental...

The Conversation U.S.

Why do teens engage in self-harm? Clinical psychologists explain how to help teens reduce their emotional distress

Emotions are tricky things. They allow for humans to fall in love, wage war and, as it turns out, engage in self-harm. It is hard to imagine an era in which young adults were more distressed than today. Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that more than 40% of high school students reported they felt persistently sad or hopeless over the past year. In the same survey, about 20% reported that they seriously considered suicide. Worldwide, approximately 17% of youths ages 12-18 intentionally injure themselves each year. By all accounts, young people are experiencing a seemingly unprecedented level...
KIDS
Lakeland Gazette

“What to tell Children of a Loved One’s Suicide?”￼

Https://www.speakingofsuicide.com/2013/05/05/what-to-tell-children/. Often, adults agonize over what to tell young children when somebody in the child’s family dies by suicide. The question becomes even more painful when the person who dies by suicide is the mother or father of a young child. Some parents or other family members may want...
KIDS
quickanddirtytips.com

Parenting With Somatic Mindfulness With Hakomi Therapist Karen Daley, LMFT

Did you know that understanding the natural sensations of your body can help you understand and regulate your emotions in times of conflict or stress? The same goes for helping to regulate your child's emotions, too. Dr. Nanika Coor interviews Karen Daley, LMFT about how the body-mind connection can help parents understand themselves and their children more deeply.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How to Teach Children to Feel Empathy Toward Outgroup Members

We examined how mothers feel and react when their child is exposed to an incident in which a member from another group is hurt. Across political ideologies, mothers use two types of tactics (direct and indirect) to teach their child how to feel toward an outgroup member. Yet, not all...
KIDS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Fordham Observer

Let’s Talk About Doubt in Relationships

POV: You’re in a healthy, happy relationship, but you don’t feel comfortable announcing to all of social media that you’ve found your forever soulmate. As someone who spends a fair amount of time on TikTok, I have seen too many videos of people showing off their relationships. What started as cute couple videos that gave me hope of one day finding a happy queer relationship for myself quickly turned into constant comparison and competition.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Self-Sabotage in Our Intimate Relationships

Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

7 Symptoms of Toxic Positivity That Can Destroy Your Relationships

Toxic positivity rejects difficult emotions in favor of a cheerful, often falsely positive, facade. Toxic positivity leads to a lack of authenticity in our words and relationships. Our emotional and physical well-being can suffer by pretending that "bad things don't happen here." Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs that you’re falling in love, according to psychology

[This article was originally published in July 2020]Falling in love is one of the strangest and most wonderful things a human being can experience. And while it’s different for everyone, there are some common thoughts and feelings that can help people identify when it’s happening.You might be experiencing one of the obvious indicators — like not being able to think about anyone or anything else but that person — or the signs could be more obfuscated.Whatever it may be, there’s no doubt that falling in love in today’s labyrinthine dating landscape is complicated. In a bid to simplify things a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

10 Ways to End a Bad Relationship for Good

Are you in a relationship that you suspect isn’t healthy? If so, you may be wondering what the best way to end it is. This article should shed some light on this issue. Keep reading for information on how to get out of a bad relationship. It may be able to provide the advice that you need.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

The Consequences of Fear-Based Parenting and What to Do Instead

Fear-based parenting can affect your child’s development, mental health, and your relationship with them. When you’re a parent, there are times when your child will do something that may upset or disappoint you. Maybe they’ll throw a tantrum in a store when you say “no” to buying them a toy they want or deliberately break a rule at home or school. Maybe they’ll tell you a lie or say something disrespectful to a family member.
KIDS

