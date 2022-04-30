ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Raiders select LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. at No. 126

By Marcus Mosher
 2 days ago
With their third selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. from LSU with pick No. 126. White is considered one of the best nose tackle prospects in the class as he was fantastic at the Senior Bowl.

The Raiders acquired this pick from the Vikings and surrendered picks No. 165 and No. 169. This was originally their selection, before trading up to select Zamir White at No. 122.

The Raiders brought back Johnathan Hankins this offseason, but Farrell should be able to replace him by the 2023 season. While he doesn’t offer a ton of pass-rushing upside, he is very good against the run. Expect him to contribute early on for the Raiders on obvious run downs.

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
5 things to know about EDGE Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions are continuing to build up their defense and make the lives of the NFC North quarterback a living nightmare. Using the selection acquired in the Minnesota Vikings trade, the Lions double down on edge rushers by selecting Kentucky’s Josh Paschal. Paschal is a high-character, smart individual...
4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
