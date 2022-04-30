ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Parker praises Bournemouth execution in vital victory at Blackburn

Manager Scott Parker was only concerned about the result after his ‘deadly’ Bournemouth side beat Blackburn 3-0 to remain on course for a Premier League return.

The Cherries’ superior firepower overwhelmed Rovers as Dominic Solanke’s 30th goal of the season in the 21st minute – a confident low finish from 12 yards, set them on their way.

Although Ben Brereton Diaz struck the woodwork, so too did Jaidon Anthony for the visitors who confirmed their superiority as the game wore on through the supreme Philip Billing.

He scored a brace in the space of nine-second half minutes, a ferocious 70th-minute strike into the top corner and one into the bottom corner with 11 minutes remaining as he moved into double figures for goals this season.

Bournemouth remain second, three points ahead of Nottingham Forest, who they face next, knowing a win will end their two-year Premier League exile.

Parker was only interested in the result but was happy his side played with freedom.

He said: “It was definitely a high-pressure game. That’s where you get to at this point at the season when you’re competing for what we’re competing for.

“I think first and foremost, the result was key. Performance really is secondary at this point of the season.

“We got a result and also a performance really. I thought the team executed everything we asked of them, were very solid, clean sheet, stood up to their challenges, what they possess. They are a good side.

“Then we were deadly in our moments, clinical in our moments, so it was pleasing.

“I was pleased. All week we spoke about enjoying these moments. I’ve been in football for a long time and there’s only limited teams that get to a point where they have opportunities to be successful.

“We have that opportunity, we need to embrace that, play with a freedom. I thought we did that very well.”

Blackburn’s second consecutive home defeat means they can no longer make the top six after a run that has yielded three wins in 17 which has dropped them from one point above the Cherries in second to ninth.

After the game, Tony Mowbray, who seemed to confirm his Rovers exit, said his team didn’t take their chances but believes he will leave the club in a good place.

He said: “We played against a high-quality team. For long spells we were in the game and we needed to take a chance.

“Ben Brereton Diaz was through one on one first half, hit the side of the post. Second half he was through one on one and the keeper saved it with his legs.

“We needed to take a chance really. I think you could feel their quality on the pitch, their danger. The more attacking players we put on trying to score a goal, the more vulnerable you become at the other end. That’s what football is.

“We worked hard enough. I couldn’t question the endeavour. Disappointed for them, disappointed for the supporters.

“Mid-February we were sitting second in the league and it’s obviously frustrating we’ve missed out on the play-offs with a game to go.

“I feel as if I’m leaving them with some talent in that squad and some assets there and hopefully they can continue to grow.”

