Raiders select Georgia RB Zamir White with pick No. 122

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
With their second selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected RB Zamir White from Georgia. White started 23 games for Georgia over the last three years, rushing for over 2,000 yards.

The Raiders traded up from No. 136 to No. 122 to select White. In exchange, they gave up pick No. 227 and received back No. 250. With the Raiders declining the fifth-year option for Josh Jacobs, it’s possible that White could potentially be their starter in the 2023 season.

White had less than 400 career touches at Georgia, which means there is still ton of tread left on the tire. He figures to compete for the No. 3 running back for the Raiders during the 2022 season.

