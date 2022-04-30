The CW Cancels ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’

Click here to read the full article. “Batwoman” has been canceled at The CW after three seasons.
Series showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news on Twitter, writing “Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”
“Batwoman” began airing on The CW in 2019, albeit with a different lead actress. Ruby Rose originally starred in the series, but exited after the first season....
