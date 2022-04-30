ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Road Construction

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction season is well underway throughout...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

Election day in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday, May 3rd, is primary voting day throughout Indiana. There are 17 different locations you can go to vote in Vigo County. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. LINK | Election results. The Vigo County's Chief Deputy Clerk, Leanna Moore, says...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ReTHink Inc. brings in over $16,000 in annual spring fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReTHink Inc. in Terre Haute has concluded its annual spring fundraiser, and it was a huge success!. ReTHink Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides direct access to sustainable goods and services. After two years of renting a building, they are now in a permanent...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Ledger

Lakeland approves Oak Street lot sale for 200 apartments, parking garage

LAKELAND — Lakeland officials have approved plans that will bring a new high-rise apartment building into downtown. City commissioners voted 6-to-1 Monday to approve the sale of the city-owned Oak Street parking lot to Tampa-based developer Onicx Investments, LLC for about $1.83 million. The deal makes way for the construction of a 200-unit, high-rise apartment building with a parking garage.
LAKELAND, FL
