Cayce, SC

State rocked by gun violence over past week

By Andy Brack
Charleston City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since 18 people were shot during recent Easter weekend rampages at a Columbia mall and a Hampton County nightclub, police across South Carolina have been busy investigating and arresting people after multiple incidents of gun violence. In addition to shootings this week in Rock Hill, Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood,...

charlestoncitypaper.com

News19 WLTX

Woman shot, killed overnight at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbia. Reports of gunfire first came in around 11 p.m. at 100 Lorick Circle - the address of Latimer Manor Apartments. Officers arrived to find a female victim, later identified as Tiana Jones, who had been shot to death. Police haven't provided a possible motive for the shooting or information on a potential suspect.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

One person injured in afternoon shooting in downtown Aiken

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Saturday afternoon, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting in downtown Aiken, near York Street. They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Augusta University for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time. A representative for ADPS said they do not […]
AIKEN, SC
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
WNCT

Teenager dies in car crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident in Richland County involving a train is under investigation Saturday evening. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Hobart Rd. Investigators shared that a 2017 Hyundai was headed south on the road when it collided with the train.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WAVY News 10

Former SC deputy arrested, charged with stalking

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former deputy was arrested Friday in Lexington County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents charged former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy James Christopher Leaisure, 28, with stalking. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate Leaisure. The arrest warrant said Leaisure sent numerous text messages to […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
AL.com

Krispy Kreme customers attack South Carolina workers over out of stock doughnuts, police say

A confrontation over Krispy Kreme doughnuts — or lack thereof — sent two employees to a hospital over the weekend, South Carolina authorities say. The incident occurred Sunday, May 1, inside the doughnut shop on North Church Street in Spartanburg, where a man and a woman allegedly argued with employees after learning the doughnuts they wanted weren’t in stock, police wrote in an incident report.
SPARTANBURG, SC

