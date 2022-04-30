Playoff success for Lightning begins, ends with Andrei Vasilevskiy

At the age of 27, Andrei Vasilevskiy has built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume on being at his best in the biggest moments, particularly in the postseason. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn’t happy.

Though the Lightning had played one of their best all-around games of the past month, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins April 8 at Amalie Arena briefly dropped them to fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

As on many other nights, Vasilevskiy had been the Lightning’s backbone. His 35 saves, including 23 straight at one point, had kept Tampa Bay in the game. And the two goals he allowed were the result of bad breaks.

Still, the loss stuck with the goaltender.

“He was just so hard on himself,” Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde said. “You could see him wearing it after the game. He wore it through the next morning. I think it’s part of his growth, but at the same time, it’s why he’s also so special. … Even when you can see some frustrations in his game, as a staff we weren’t concerned. He has such a standard for himself.”

At the age of 27, Vasilevskiy has built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume on being at his best in the biggest moments, particularly in the postseason. As the Lightning try to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the Islanders won four from 1980-83, Vasilevskiy is the biggest reason Tampa Bay believes it can make history.

“We know we’re gonna have a chance to win every night,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “Vasy has shown in the postseason the competitor he is, and the bigger the games it feels like he just gets better.”

A place in history

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy (as playoff MVP) along with teammate Steven Stamkos (91) in July at Amalie Arena. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Only two goaltenders in NHL history owned two Stanley Cup championships, two first-team All-Star selections, a Vezina trophy and Conn Smythe trophy by the age of 27 — Vasilevskiy and Hall of Famer Patrick Roy.

A third consecutive Cup would seal Vasilevskiy’s greatness. Just five starting goaltenders in league history have won three straight, and only the Canadiens’ Ken Dryden and Islanders’ Billy Smith have done so since the NHL expanded from the original six teams in 1967. Both won four straight.

“We’re always talking about, who’s the top five, who’s on the Mount Rushmore, and this guy is starting to creep up into that talk,” said NHL on TNT hockey analyst Rick Tocchet, an 18-year NHL veteran and former Lightning head coach.

“I know he’s still (27) and still has got a lot of hockey left, but what he’s accomplished, especially these last three, four years, and what he’s done in pressure situations, is a marvel to me. … A lot of hockey, a lot of pressure on him, and he’s delivered every time.”

Dryden, whose Montreal teams won four straight from 1976-79, is the only goaltender to earn every postseason win on three straight Cup-winning teams,. But back then, you needed just 12 wins to hoist the Cup. Including the round-robin games in 2020, Vasilevskiy has won 34 over the past two postseasons. Dryden won 48 during the Canadiens’ run of four straight.

“It goes hand-in-glove,” said Lightning TV analyst Brian Engblom, who played with Dryden in Montreal in the late-70s. “Ken Dryden played on a pretty fantastic team, and there were 10 guys in the Hall of Fame from that team. So you have to have a team that’s got the horses. He makes the saves, but you have to be able to score some goals. You have to be able to control the puck in order to win Stanley Cups. You have to have it both. The Lightning have all the same components.”

A winning mentality

Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a diving save with New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri (21) and New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) in front during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals in June at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

No goaltender has played more games than Vasilevskiy over the past three seasons, so the biggest question entering this season was how Vasilevskiy would hold up physically. Even though Vasilevskiy played 77 percent of the Lightning’s games during the regular season, team staff was careful to make sure he got rest, lowering his ice time in practice while allowing him to get in his workouts in the weight room, a key component of his routine.

Vasilevskiy isn’t worried about the load he’s carried physically. Winning in the postseason is more about having a mental edge.

“It all starts from inside your head,” Vasilevskiy said. “If my mind is in a good place, it doesn’t matter if it’s one game a week or five. ... So my goal is just to put my mindset in the right place and just to focus on the game, making saves and putting my emotions in the right direction.”

Vasilevskiy has shown the ability to be unflappable since filling in for Ben Bishop in the 2015 Cup final against the Blackhawks at the age of 20.

“He’s big, he’s powerful, he’s durable,” said ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, a former NHL goaltender who played for the Lightning. “He’s impervious to the pressure. He’s got a special makeup and one of the highest-level work ethics. When the stakes are at the highest, he’s made a history in delivering in those moments.

“When I first saw him play in the Stanley Cup final (in 2015), I was thinking, ‘You could be in junior or playing college hockey.’ For him to show that composure even then, that showed me he had that ‘it’ factor.”

Of goaltenders with at least 80 postseason starts, Vasilevskiy’s .924 career save percentage is fourth-best all time. He’s been even better over the past two postseasons, with a .932 percentage.

Vasilevskiy already has 49 postseason wins in just 81 games (76 starts) and enters the playoffs with a remarkable streak of five consecutive shutout wins in series-clinching games dating back to the Lightning’s title-clinching win over Dallas in 2020.

“He allows you to be a confident team,” Engblom said. “You just know the guy’s so good, he’s gonna make saves for you. (The players) can say, ‘We’re awful in the first period.’ They’re trying and can’t get anything to go in. And it’s like, ‘We’ll be all right. No. 88 is there.’ So when you have that confidence level, you know if you get it going, you’ll win. That’s a huge plus that very, very few teams get to have.”

