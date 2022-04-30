ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Playoff success for Lightning begins, ends with Andrei Vasilevskiy

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHEUV_0fPDxAod00
At the age of 27, Andrei Vasilevskiy has built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume on being at his best in the biggest moments, particularly in the postseason. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn’t happy.

Though the Lightning had played one of their best all-around games of the past month, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins April 8 at Amalie Arena briefly dropped them to fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

As on many other nights, Vasilevskiy had been the Lightning’s backbone. His 35 saves, including 23 straight at one point, had kept Tampa Bay in the game. And the two goals he allowed were the result of bad breaks.

Still, the loss stuck with the goaltender.

“He was just so hard on himself,” Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde said. “You could see him wearing it after the game. He wore it through the next morning. I think it’s part of his growth, but at the same time, it’s why he’s also so special. … Even when you can see some frustrations in his game, as a staff we weren’t concerned. He has such a standard for himself.”

At the age of 27, Vasilevskiy has built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume on being at his best in the biggest moments, particularly in the postseason. As the Lightning try to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the Islanders won four from 1980-83, Vasilevskiy is the biggest reason Tampa Bay believes it can make history.

“We know we’re gonna have a chance to win every night,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “Vasy has shown in the postseason the competitor he is, and the bigger the games it feels like he just gets better.”

A place in history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41apn0_0fPDxAod00
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy (as playoff MVP) along with teammate Steven Stamkos (91) in July at Amalie Arena. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Only two goaltenders in NHL history owned two Stanley Cup championships, two first-team All-Star selections, a Vezina trophy and Conn Smythe trophy by the age of 27 — Vasilevskiy and Hall of Famer Patrick Roy.

A third consecutive Cup would seal Vasilevskiy’s greatness. Just five starting goaltenders in league history have won three straight, and only the Canadiens’ Ken Dryden and Islanders’ Billy Smith have done so since the NHL expanded from the original six teams in 1967. Both won four straight.

“We’re always talking about, who’s the top five, who’s on the Mount Rushmore, and this guy is starting to creep up into that talk,” said NHL on TNT hockey analyst Rick Tocchet, an 18-year NHL veteran and former Lightning head coach.

“I know he’s still (27) and still has got a lot of hockey left, but what he’s accomplished, especially these last three, four years, and what he’s done in pressure situations, is a marvel to me. … A lot of hockey, a lot of pressure on him, and he’s delivered every time.”

Dryden, whose Montreal teams won four straight from 1976-79, is the only goaltender to earn every postseason win on three straight Cup-winning teams,. But back then, you needed just 12 wins to hoist the Cup. Including the round-robin games in 2020, Vasilevskiy has won 34 over the past two postseasons. Dryden won 48 during the Canadiens’ run of four straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0fPDxAod00

“It goes hand-in-glove,” said Lightning TV analyst Brian Engblom, who played with Dryden in Montreal in the late-70s. “Ken Dryden played on a pretty fantastic team, and there were 10 guys in the Hall of Fame from that team. So you have to have a team that’s got the horses. He makes the saves, but you have to be able to score some goals. You have to be able to control the puck in order to win Stanley Cups. You have to have it both. The Lightning have all the same components.”

A winning mentality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4562Bh_0fPDxAod00
Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a diving save with New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri (21) and New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) in front during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals in June at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

No goaltender has played more games than Vasilevskiy over the past three seasons, so the biggest question entering this season was how Vasilevskiy would hold up physically. Even though Vasilevskiy played 77 percent of the Lightning’s games during the regular season, team staff was careful to make sure he got rest, lowering his ice time in practice while allowing him to get in his workouts in the weight room, a key component of his routine.

Vasilevskiy isn’t worried about the load he’s carried physically. Winning in the postseason is more about having a mental edge.

“It all starts from inside your head,” Vasilevskiy said. “If my mind is in a good place, it doesn’t matter if it’s one game a week or five. ... So my goal is just to put my mindset in the right place and just to focus on the game, making saves and putting my emotions in the right direction.”

Vasilevskiy has shown the ability to be unflappable since filling in for Ben Bishop in the 2015 Cup final against the Blackhawks at the age of 20.

“He’s big, he’s powerful, he’s durable,” said ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, a former NHL goaltender who played for the Lightning. “He’s impervious to the pressure. He’s got a special makeup and one of the highest-level work ethics. When the stakes are at the highest, he’s made a history in delivering in those moments.

“When I first saw him play in the Stanley Cup final (in 2015), I was thinking, ‘You could be in junior or playing college hockey.’ For him to show that composure even then, that showed me he had that ‘it’ factor.”

Of goaltenders with at least 80 postseason starts, Vasilevskiy’s .924 career save percentage is fourth-best all time. He’s been even better over the past two postseasons, with a .932 percentage.

Vasilevskiy already has 49 postseason wins in just 81 games (76 starts) and enters the playoffs with a remarkable streak of five consecutive shutout wins in series-clinching games dating back to the Lightning’s title-clinching win over Dallas in 2020.

“He allows you to be a confident team,” Engblom said. “You just know the guy’s so good, he’s gonna make saves for you. (The players) can say, ‘We’re awful in the first period.’ They’re trying and can’t get anything to go in. And it’s like, ‘We’ll be all right. No. 88 is there.’ So when you have that confidence level, you know if you get it going, you’ll win. That’s a huge plus that very, very few teams get to have.”

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Get ready for the chaos: Lightning-Maple Leafs will provide star power, physicality

TORONTO — Before you can lift the Stanley Cup, you have to get out of the first round, and an opening-round win can set the tone for a deep playoff run. The Lightning don’t need to be reminded of that. Two years ago, their five-overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 1 launched them to greatness. And last postseason’s crash course with the state-rival Panthers was as much a slugfest as a contest of skill that propelled the Lightning to another Cup.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

MARTIN ST. LOUIS HAS A MESSAGE FOR HABS FANS

Since taking over as head coach, St. Louis has the Canadiens playing great hockey. It seems like the entire vibe of the team has changed, and whether or not he's capable of coaching a team to a Stanley Cup, he's got something to say to all the Habs' fans:. Ultimately,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs trade their first-round pick to the Jaguars

TAMPA — As draft parties go, it was all pomp and no circumstance. The Bucs held a gathering at Raymond James Stadium, then sent fans home unfulfilled Thursday night after trading their first-round pick, 27th overall, to Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ first pick in the second (33), fourth (106) and sixth rounds (180).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Kevin Weekes
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Brayden Point ready to go for start of playoffs

TORONTO — Lightning center Brayden Point wouldn’t say Sunday whether he has been dealing with an injury that has kept him out of two of the team’s past six games. All Lightning fans need to know is that “I feel good and I’m ready to go (for Round 1 of the playoffs),” Point said following practice.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Lightning Strikes#The Atlantic Division#Islanders
Yardbarker

A look back at our 5 bold New York Rangers predictions

In December, as the New York Rangers were heading into the New Year, I laid out 5 bold predictions. At the time of the article, the Blueshirts were humming having garnered 42 points through 30 games and on pace for a 114 point season. I made it clear that breaking the team’s single season point record of 113 set in 2014-15 was NOT one of my predictions.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Will Beat Lightning in Playoffs If…

82 games are in the books. After a dominating season where they set a franchise record for wins and points, the real test begins for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Stanley Cup Playoffs. The bitter taste of defeat still lingers after last season, which should’ve been a deep playoff run...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

The Supreme Court has to sort out competing interests on voting districts | Letters

Voting rights groups seek injunction against Florida redistricting plan | April 28. Despite numerous rulings in the 1990s on voting districts, the nation’s highest court still hasn’t answered a most important question: Is it constitutionally permissible to create congressional districts to guarantee minority representation? The justices have failed to give the country clear guidance. So we have a Fair Districts amendment to the state Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and a governor who is asserting that they are in conflict. For the record, I’ve never understood what the ability of minority voters to “elect representatives of their choice” means. The Voting Rights Act guaranteed the right to vote, not the color of candidates. Hopefully, the U.S. Supreme Court will settle this soon.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Rays get a break, and a win over Mariners

ST. PETERSBURG — For all that has gone wrong for the Rays against the Mariners the past couple of seasons, something went very right Thursday afternoon. Call it an evening-out, good luck, a well-timed break. But also call it a game-winning hit, as Brett Phillips’ single off the leg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy