Brookings, SD

Patriots pick South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong in Round 4 of 2022 draft

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New England Patriots picked South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong at 127th overall in Round 4 of 2022 NFL draft. He was the fastest running back at the NFL combine with a 4.37 40-yard dash. At his pro day, he added a freakishly quick 6.95-second 3-cone drill.

And at South Dakota State, his statistics were extremely impressive in 2021: 240 carries, 1,673 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 22 catches and 150 yards. His 7.0 yards per carry showed that he excelled well above his lower level of competition in the FCS. The question for Strong will be whether he can develop as a pass-catcher, where New England may need help if James White is on the decline. But that’s not Strong’s natural projection. He fits as a speed demon between the tackles, so he’ll start by splitting carries with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Strong joins a draft class that includes first-round guard Cole Strange (29th overall), second-rounder receiver Tyquan Thornton (50th overall), third-round cornerback Marcus Jones (85th overall) fourth-rounder Jack Jones (121st overall).

