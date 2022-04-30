ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting Arizona State CB Jack Jones

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TueOK_0fPDwlof00

The New England Patriots double-dipped at cornerback and started off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Arizona State’s Jack Jones.

Jones is 5-foot-11, 171 pounds and he carries a similar build as Marcus Jones — who the Patriots selected in Round 3 on Friday. The AFC East is full of burners with Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Patriots are looking to cover the quicker, smaller receivers and the two picks at cornerback are prime examples of that.

Jones began his career at USC, went to a JUCO for a season and then finished his final three collegiate years at Arizona State. He had 42 tackles, six PBU, three forced fumbles and three interceptions last season.

Here’s how the media and fans responded to the pick.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to know about EDGE Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions are continuing to build up their defense and make the lives of the NFC North quarterback a living nightmare. Using the selection acquired in the Minnesota Vikings trade, the Lions double down on edge rushers by selecting Kentucky’s Josh Paschal. Paschal is a high-character, smart individual...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Bengals add more defense, get Florida DT Carter in 3rd round

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals continued to add defensive depth, taking Florida defensive tackle Zachary Carter in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. The Bengals had traded up three spots to get Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second after taking safety Daxton Hill...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Jack Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft results: Patriots draft RB Kevin Harris in Round 6

The New England Patriots are taking a chance on another running back late in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pats selected South Carolina running back Kevin Harris with the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon. Perry: Why did the Patriots draft a quarterback in the fourth...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#American Football#The Afc East#Tyreek Hill#Pbu#Asu#Patspulpit Big Board
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Draft Recap: Full Rundown Of New England’s 11 Selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The New England Patriots selected a total of 11 players, from Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round to Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245 in the seventh. Between those two selections,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy