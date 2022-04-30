Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting Arizona State CB Jack Jones

The New England Patriots double-dipped at cornerback and started off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Arizona State’s Jack Jones.

Jones is 5-foot-11, 171 pounds and he carries a similar build as Marcus Jones — who the Patriots selected in Round 3 on Friday. The AFC East is full of burners with Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Patriots are looking to cover the quicker, smaller receivers and the two picks at cornerback are prime examples of that.

Jones began his career at USC, went to a JUCO for a season and then finished his final three collegiate years at Arizona State. He had 42 tackles, six PBU, three forced fumbles and three interceptions last season.

Here’s how the media and fans responded to the pick.