Tempe, AZ

Patriots pick ASU CB Jack Jones in Round 4 of 2022 draft

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots drafted Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones at 121st overall in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Patriots took a cornerback in the third round, too, when they selected Houston’s Marcus Jones. The two cornerbacks are a part of a draft class that includes Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton (second-round) and Chattanooga guard Cole Strange (first round).

Jones was an ascending player at USC in 2017 but the school dismissed him for academic issues and he was arrested and charged with commercial burglary in June 2018. The charges, initially a felony, were reduced to a misdemeanor. He spent a year at junior college (Moorpark College) before transferring back to ASU where his path to the NFL seemed to get back on track. In 2021, he logged 41 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, one sack and six pass breakups.

At the NFL combine, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound prospect ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. He also logged a 6.90-second 3-cone drill with a 35-inch vertical leap at his Pro Day. If his draft status was based on talent alone, Jones likely would have been a higher pick. He is widely considered one of the best cover cornerbacks in the draft. But Jones’ academic and legal issues surely dragged down his value. New England, which met with Jones on a Top-30 visit, must feel good about his future.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

