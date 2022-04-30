What draft analysts are saying about Patriots selecting CB Marcus Jones

With the New England Patriots needing to remake their secondary, they selected Marcus Jones from Houston with the 85th overall pick.

With J C. Jackson no longer a focal point of the secondary, Jones looks to be part of the equation on that side of the football. Jones was a man of all trades at Houston, and he was the recipient of many accolades, including being an ESPN First-Team All-American.

He also dabbled in kickoff return duties as well, showing the versatility that Bill Belichick loves.

As New England selected Jones, national media pundits put in their reviews of the draft pick.

CBS Sports

From CBS Sports:

Such a fun player on film. Just extremely small. Bouncy, nickel CB who finds the ball often. Long speed and length are lacking. A tick early because of his physical limitations. Amazing returner.

Pro Football Focus

From Pro Football Focus:

Jones offers that ideal Bill Belichick versatility to play outside or inside as they try to replace the production of J.C. Jackson in coverage. Jones can be an explosive ballhawk in the unique Tyrann Mathieu vein.

NFL.com

From NFL.com:

As a dynamic cover corner and return specialist with exceptional ball skills and running ability, Jones could excel as a two-phase player from Day 1. — Bucky Brooks

Sporting News

From Sporting News:

Jones offers that ideal Bill Belichick versatility to play outside or inside as they try to replace the production of J.C. Jackson in coverage. Jones can be an explosive ballhawk in the unique Tyrann Mathieu vein.

Sports Illusrtated

From Sports Illustrated: