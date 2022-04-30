Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr.

The New England Patriots added depth to the running back group in Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong Jr. was the fastest running back in the draft with a 4.37 40-yard dash and he’s coming off a season with 1,673 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. James White is returning from a major hip injury, Damien Harris is on the final year of his contract and Strong Jr. could be the future of the backfield alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots looked to get faster with this year’s draft and they have done that with the selections of Strong Jr., Tyquan Thornton and Marcus Jones.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Patriots’ newest running back.