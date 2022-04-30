ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Tire Tips For Spring and Summer

By Brandi
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every New Yorker knows that if you own a car, there are a few super important things that you need to take care of. Yes, you need to make sure that you buy gasoline (ouch), have good brakes, and always have insurance. While we could also mention things like making sure...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

How Often Should You Mow Your Lawn?

The greatest amount of time you will invest in the maintenance of your lawn will be spent mowing. Whether it's just another chore or a way to spend a pleasurable, sunny afternoon, mowing your lawn at the right height will result in an appealing look for your home and will help keep your grass growing at peak performance.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Oakland County Moms

Spring Cleaning and Decluttering Tips

Spring Cleaning and Decluttering Tips – We asked the experts at College Hunks Junk Removal for their advice for clearing out basements and storage spaces and what to do with all your leftover clutter. College Hunks provides junk removal, donation pickup, labor, and moving services. They can even package...
HOME & GARDEN
92.7 WOBM

Why people in New Jersey should avoid mowing their lawns in May

Well, this is a new one. You’ve probably heard of No Shave November to raise money to go toward Cancer awareness. What about “No Mow May?”. When I first read about this, I thought it was maybe something about noise complaints. Though that may just be my personal beef with lawn equipment? (I mean, it’s 2022, how have we not created quieter technology? But I digress..)
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
101.5 WPDH

Cinco de Mayo Means Margarita’s At These 15 New York Cantinas

May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) is a serious day of celebration, but more so in the United States than in Mexico. It commemorates a major military victory in Mexico, the defeat of the French Army at the historic Battle of Puebla in 1862. Today, in Mexico it is a rather muted celebratory day. It is not, as some think, Mexican Independence Day.
101.5 WPDH

Truck Hits Bridge in New York State Spilling White Claw All Over the Road

Some may call this a blatant case of alcohol abuse. Or, perhaps a fitting end?. Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol sharply spiked during the pandemic months. Now, there are still some drinkers out there looking to try something different. So maybe hard seltzers it is. But in this case, their drink of choice won't be making it to its destination.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Tire Tread#New Yorker#Vehicles#Psi#Tread Life
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley: We Found 9 Places To Dump Your Junk

If spring cleaning is on your mind you are probably also thinking how do I get rid of all this unwanted stuff? Depending on what it is you are planning to get rid of you may have a few options. Really cleaning out a garage can seem overwhelming so hopefully what I am about to share with you will help.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Do You Need a Motorcycle Helmet in New York State?

The weather is getting warmer and that means more and more motorcycles are going to be on the road. There's something awesome about riding a motorcycle. It's exhilarating. This might sound cliché but it really does bring a great feeling of freedom. A lot of people would agree because as of 2019, there are about 8 million motorcycles registered in the United States. Just over 300,000 of those vehicles were registered in New York. It looks like these numbers are continuing to grow. Those statistics are from The Motorcycle Legal Foundation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
101.5 WPDH

Did You Know Arizona Iced Tea is from Woodbury, New York?

Wait. They're from New York? Shouldn't it be called New York Iced Tea? How are they still only $.99? I'm sorry but I have so many questions. Arizona Iced Tea drinks have always been hugely underrated in my opinion. When you're thirsty and you don't want a soda, Arizona is always a reliable and strong choice. They have a variety of flavors and you can find them at almost any store for a consistent price of just $.99. It turns out that Arizona Iced Tea has a headquarters not far from the Hudson Valley. Did you know this company was from New York? The name totally threw me off. I don't know why it's not called New York Iced Tea. Maybe America wouldn't trust it. When you buy Arizona are you really buying local?
WOODBURY, NY
Food52

8 Online Flower Delivery Shops for the Prettiest Blooms

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and whether the mother figure in your life is impossible to shop for, or you just want to get her something that you know will make her happy, you can’t go wrong with sending flowers. Or, maybe you’re like me and buy yourself fresh floral arrangements on a weekly basis to subtly signal to your partner or spouse that they don’t need to wait until Valentine’s Day to fill a vase with peonies (wink wink, nudge nudge). Even if you live across state lines, there are so many beautiful online flower delivery services (some of which offer same-day flowers for last-minute shoppers). Regardless of your motivation for ordering flowers, there’s a wide selection of blooms available to order online. We quite literally stopped to smell the roses to find the best online shops to get flowers delivered (including a few swoon-worthy recommendations from our own team members).
HOME & GARDEN
101.5 WPDH

Theme Park Surprise Announcement: Pulling Out of Orange County

In a surprise announcement yesterday, theme park developers say they will be pulling out of an Orange County community. Hip towns such as Beacon, Hudson, and Rhinebeck have helped make the Hudson Valley one of the hottest tourist destinations. With world-class restaurants, shops, and nearby attractions like the Walkway Over the Hudson, everyone is talking about the Hudson Valley and making plans to visit.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy