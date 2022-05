The Virginia Department of Emergency Management would like to invite you to join a virtual Family Preparedness Night on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Geared toward elementary school students and their families, preparedness and disaster experts will teach about different disasters that can happen in Virginia and how we can “Be Prepared, Not Scared!” Participants are encouraged to grab their favorite snack and log on for an hour as we help Connor and Emily make the right decisions and learn what we can all do during emergencies through discussion and games.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO