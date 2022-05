England clinched a fourth successive TikTok Women’s Six Nations title by toppling France on Saturday.Here the PA news agency answers the pressing questions ahead of their bid to follow up with a strong challenge in this autumn’s World Cup in New Zealand.Are England worthy Grand Slam champions?.@EnglandRugby claim the Grand Slam! 🏆A thoroughly impressive campaign from the dominant Red Roses 🌹#TikTokW6N | #FRAvENG | #SuperSaturday pic.twitter.com/zMfTRfVBbU— TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 30, 2022Absolutely. Over the course of the five games, they scored more than twice the number of tries (45) than their closest rivals France, who they defeated 24-12...

RUGBY ・ 11 HOURS AGO