Many people are confused about the diagnosis and prevention of alcoholic liver disease (ALD). As with other conditions, people believe that blood tests can detect an abnormality that can help doctors and patients understand the development of the disease. In the case of alcoholic liver disease, blood tests can be very confusing. Even though people may ask for blood tests to understand their liver functioning, these tests may not be that helpful. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic who lost her father to ALD, I’d like to explain more about this as most people think that these blood tests are definitive when they’re not.

14 DAYS AGO