Looking for a road race in your area? Check out the local Running Calendar

Worcester, MA

By John Conceison, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

9 a.m. Saturdays – Central Mass Striders 5K Series Run/Walk, Worcester State

University, Sullivan Building, Room 126, Worcester. In-person registration only on day of race. Registration: 8:15 a.m. Entry fees: $2 CMS member, $5 nonmembers. Please bring cash or check. Information: www.cmsrun.org .

6:30 p.m. Wednesdays - North Medford Club Spring Devens 5K/1M Series, Rogers Field, Devens (enter parking area from Jackson Road). Entry fees: $2 NMC members, $4 non-members, $1 under 18. Information: http://www.northmedfordclub.org/nmc-races/ , rainman52@verizon.net, roadrunner_415@yahoo.com.

9 a.m. May 1 – Westboro 5K and Kid Dash, Westborough High School, 90 West Main St., Westborough. Registration: 8 a.m. Entry fees: $25, $10 kids’ run (10:30 a.m., $5 with adult entry fee). Information: https://www.active.com/westborough-ma/running/distance-running-races/17th-annual-westboro-5k-and-kid-dash-2022 .

Noon May 7 – Craft Brew Races, 5K, Worcester Common. Registration: 10 a.m. Entry fees: $65 through May 6, $70 race day. Information: https://craftbrewraces.com/worcester/ .

10 a.m. May 14 – Grafton Gazebo Road Race (now a 5K), 30 Providence Road, Grafton. Entry fees: $35, $25 17 and under. Information: https://app.racereach.com/event/grafton-gazebo-road-race .

10 a.m. May 14 – Hopedale Blue Raider Run 5K, Hopedale High School, 25 Adin St., Hopedale. Registration: 8 a.m. Entry fees: $20 pre-entry, $35 race day, $25 21 and under race day. Information: https://www.active.com/hopedale-ma/running/distance-running-races/12th-annual-hopedale-blue-raider-5k-run-2022 .

10 a.m. May 14 – Tribute Road Race, 5 miles, Clinton Elementary School, 100 Church St., Clinton. Registration: 6 a.m. Entry fee: $25. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MA/Clinton/TributeRoadRace .

10 a.m. May 14 - Team Hoyt New England 5K Road Race, Holland Elementary School, 28 Sturbridge Road, Holland. Registration: 8 a.m. Entry fee: $30. Information: https://runningintheusa.com/details/26862 .

10 a.m. May 15 - Tarentino Strong 5K Run/Walk, Leicester Middle School, 174 Paxton St., Leicester. Entry fee: $30. Information: https://racewire.com/register.php?id=12802 .

10:15 a.m. May 15 – Groton Road Race, 10K, 5K, 2K, kids’ run, Groton-Dunstable Regional High School, 344 Main St., Groton. Entry fees: $15 mile fun run (9 a.m.), $30 adults, $25 youth. Information: http://grotonroadrace.com/ .

Noon May 15 - Janis Bresnahan Run for Education, 5K, Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, 141 Washington St., Ayer (11:15 a.m. 2K fun run). Registration: 9:30 a.m. Entry fees: $20 pre-entry, $25 post. Information: https://www.janisbresnahanforeducation.com/info-and-map .

9 a.m. May 21 – HCA 5K Run/Walk, Holden Christian Academy, 279 Reservoir St., Holden. Registration: 7:30 a.m. Entry fees: $25 pre-entry, $35 post; $10 under 16 pre-entry, $15 post. Information: https://www.racemenu.com/events/192518-2022-HCA-5K-Run-Walk-new-date .

9:30 a.m. May 21 – Girls on the Run 5K, Polar Park, 100 Madison St., Worcester. Registration: 8 a.m. Information: https://www.gotr-worc.org/5K .

10 a.m. May 21 - NECC 5K Run/Walk for Autism, Neary Elementary School, 53 Parkerville Road, Southborough. Registration: 9 a.m. Information: https://www.necc.org/5k-walk-run-for-autism/ .

11 a.m. May 22 - PCS 5K for Tyler, Paxton Center School, 19 West St., Paxton. Registration: 9:30 a.m. Entry fee: $22. Information: https://www.active.com/paxton-ma/running/distance-running-races/pcs-first-annual-5k-for-tyler-2022 .

9:30 a.m. May 28 – Wachusett Mountain Road Race, Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, Princeton. Entry fees: $35 through May 27, $40 race day. Information: http://cmsrun.org/races-events-3/wachusett-mountain-10k/ , wachusett@cmsrun.org.

9 a.m. May 30 - Katie's 5K, Boylston Common, 10 Church St., Boylston. Entry fees: $30, $20 under 12. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MA/Boylston/Katies5KRoadRace .

7 p.m. May 31 - Bob Hersey Memorial, 5 miles, Knights of Columbus, 165 Electric Ave., Fitchburg. Entry fees: $3 North Medford Club members who want prize, $5 nonmembers, free for NMC members who do not want prize. Information: rainman52@verizon.net .

11:30 a.m. June 5 – Worcester Firefighters 6K, Institute Park, 82 Salisbury St., Worcester. Registration: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 4 at Sneakerama, 12 Lake Ave., Worcester; 9 a.m. race day at Institute Park. Entry fees: $30 pre-entry, $35 post, $20 kids’ fun run (11 a.m.). Information: https://www.wfd6k.com/ .

6:30 p.m. June 7 - Worcester NMC 3.4-Mile Run, Fiddler's Green, 19 Temple St., Worcester. Entry fees: $3 NMC members who want prize, $5 nonmembers, free for NMC members who do not want prize. Information: Sullivanreb@yahoo.com .

9 a.m. June 12 - Friends of the Ashby Playground Family Fun 5K, Allen Field, 861 West Road, Ashby. Entry fees: $25 pre-entry, $30 post. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MA/Ashby/FriendsoftheAshbyPlaygroundFamilyFun5k .

9:30 a.m. June 12 - Crossroads 5K, Assabet Valley Regional High School, Marlborough. Registration: 8:30 a.m. Information: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/5affd2/ .

8 a.m. June 18 - Wildcat 5K, Gardner High School, 200 Catherine St., Gardner. Entry fees: $35 pre-entry, $45 race day, $25 1-mile fun run (9:10 a.m.). Information: https://wildcat5k.weebly.com/ .

9 a.m. June 18 - Kidney Disease Awareness 5K, 10 Memorial Beach Drive, Webster. Entry fee: $10. Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Webster/protectingthebeanonemileatatime .

9:30 a.m. June 18 - Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation 5K Run/Walk, Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, Princeton. Information: $35, $20 12 and under. Information: https://racewire.com/register.php?id=12770#add_entry .

6:30 p.m. June 21 - Lake Dennison (main beach), Baldwinville, 4 miles (dirt road, trails). Entry fees: $3 NMC members who want prize, $5 nonmembers, free for NMC members who do not want prize. Information: jdimucci5@comcast.net .

6:30 p.m. June 28 - Hill Top 5K (NMC race), Hubbardston State Forest, Mount Jefferson Road, Hubbardston (start just past Malone Road). Information: Runningkid47@yahoo.com .

6:30 p.m. June 30 - Woodland Trail Series, 5.5 miles, West Hill Dam, 518 Hartford Ave., Uxbridge. Entry fees: $10, $25 for all three series races (July 28, Aug. 25). Infformation: http://www.tri-valleyfrontrunners.com/woodland/woodland_trail.php.

—To enter a race for the Running Calendar, email John Conceison at john.conceison@telegram.com.

