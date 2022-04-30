Lima Senior’s Manuel advances to national culinary contest

LIMA — Registration for Lima’s Summer Playground Program opens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7 at the Lima Parks and Recreation office, 900 S. Collett St., Lima. The summer camp is open to children ages 6-12 for games, field trips and other activities from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 29, at Faurot Park, South Cole Street, Lima, and Robb Park, 654 W. O’Conner Ave., Lima. Lunch is provided. Cost is $40 for children attending schools within city limits and $50 for children outside city limits.
Comments / 2