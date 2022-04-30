ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Senior’s Manuel advances to national culinary contest

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Lima Senior culinary student Miracle Manuel will compete...

Lima News

AKC dog show to be held in Lima

LIMA — The Lima Kennel Club will host a multi-club show dog event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8 at the Lima Kennel Club Show Grounds, 1050 Thayer Road, Lima. This four-day dog show includes the Lima Kennel Club, the Licking River...
LIMA, OH
Inyerself

"White Castle" Arguably America's First Fast Food Burger Joint

I drive by a White Castle every day at approximately 5 am and marvel at the line-up of cars in the drive-thru line. It was about this time I realized White Castle must be offering breakfast, or people like the burgers this early in the morning. I was happy it was the former, and breakfast was on the menu. Why so excited for breakfast in the morning from White Castle?
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Registration opens for Lima Summer Playground Program

LIMA — Registration for Lima’s Summer Playground Program opens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7 at the Lima Parks and Recreation office, 900 S. Collett St., Lima. The summer camp is open to children ages 6-12 for games, field trips and other activities from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 29, at Faurot Park, South Cole Street, Lima, and Robb Park, 654 W. O’Conner Ave., Lima. Lunch is provided. Cost is $40 for children attending schools within city limits and $50 for children outside city limits.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

GLR names new leaders, board members

LIMA — The Greater Lima Region appointed three new members to its board of directors: John Heaphy, president of Good Food Restaurants; Jane Wood, president of Bluffton University; and Timothy Rehner, director and dean of The Ohio State University-Lima. The appointments come days after the GLR board elected John...
LIMA, OH
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
Urbana Citizen

Local automotive start-up hosts car show in honor of late father

ROSEWOOD – Levi and Logan Roderick, owners of Rodder-Rick’s Customs, LLC (RRC), hosted the First Annual Mark Roderick Car Show on Saturday to honor the memory of their late father. The Roderick sons, graduates of Graham in 2016 and 2017, officially opened their automotive restoration, fabrication and modification...
ROSEWOOD, OH
Lima News

Mercy Health — St. Rita’s announces scholarship winners

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center will award $1,500 scholarships to 14 high school seniors residing in the hospital’s coverage area. The health system has awarded $78,000 in scholarships to local students since 2017, when St. Rita’s created the scholarship in the hopes that students would return to the community as health care workers.
LIMA, OH

