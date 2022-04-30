ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Gardner postal worker pleads guilty to stealing over $90K in cash deposits

By Richard Duckett, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

WORCESTER -  A former U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty Friday to stealing packages in Gardner that contained over $90,000 in cash.

Roberta Feliz, 33, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman scheduled sentencing for Sept. 19.

According to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice, Feliz was employed as lead sales and services associate with the Gardner Post Office. Between February and July 2020, Feliz stole over $90,000 in cash deposits that were mailed from a tractor supply company to its bank.

Feliz, who was scheduled to work on each day that a cash package was mailed, was observed on surveillance camera removing envelopes from the postal service floor into the employee locker area or the women’s restroom. In August 2020, Feliz was approached by law enforcement after she took a control package containing cash from the postal floor into an office, removed money from the envelope, and hid it in an unused desk. Feliz admitted to stealing packages from the tractor supply company and stated that she used the money to pay off debt and sent some to family overseas.

The charge of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.

