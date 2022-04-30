ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack an Omaha arena Saturday for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s...

Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett gave Berkshire Hathaway investors a few details Saturday about how he spent more than $50 billion earlier this year and again reassured them that the company he built will endure long after the 91-year-old billionaire is gone. Tens of thousands of investors packed...
3M Announces $58M Expansion in Nebraska

VALLEY, Neb. – 3M on Monday announced a $58 million investment in Valley, Nebraska, to expand respiratory and hearing protection products. The 80,000-square-foot expansion will create around 50 new jobs at the facility. As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric...
Mutual of Omaha envisions a potential second office tower

Omahans eventually could see a second Mutual of Omaha downtown office structure, perhaps up to 20 stories high, on the city block east of the current library site where the insurance mammoth plans to build its corporate headquarters. Details on what specifically would occupy that 1.7 acres are to be...
