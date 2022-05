When it comes to selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are absolutely loaded. The Chiefs have a whopping 12 picks in this year’s draft—tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for most of any team—including four picks in the seventh round. The draft can be a lottery at the best of times, even as high up as the first round. But with seven selections in the last round, will the Chiefs be able to strike gold? How have their previous seventh-round picks fared?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO