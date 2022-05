The CES 2022 international trade show took place in January, with brands from all over the world showcasing their new technology. Everything from new computer processor advances to straightforward consumer gadgets were on display, and JBL, one of our favorite headphone brands, unveiled a few new devices of its own. If you could use a new pair of buds, then the new JBL Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 are now available, and they’re two excellent AirPods alternatives that are worth considering. Here’s what you need to know about them, including how much each pair will set you back.

