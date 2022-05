No amount of beaver magic could help the 2022 edition of the Baylor baseball team on Saturday. Just call Brandon Birdswell and No. 15 Texas Tech the magic killers. Birdswell gave the Red Raiders a strong starting outing to hurl Tech to an 11-1 win at Baylor Ballpark, sending the visitors to the series victory. And so it goes for the Bears (21-22, 4-13), who have dropped six straight Big 12 games and have claimed just one conference series win over last-place Kansas.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO