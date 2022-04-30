ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

One Man Dies From Injuries in Swansea Car Crash

By Jim Phillips
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One man has died following a one-car crash early Saturday on Route 195 East in Swansea. State Police say the crash happened just before 1 am. According to a...

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Troopers#Emt#State Police
