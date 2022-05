MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Klay Thompson savored the moment by spending a few minutes on the court after a roller-coaster of emotions during the final minute. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer — only to miss two free throws before getting back on defense to force Ja Morant to miss a layup, giving Golden State a 117-116 win. It's not a championship, but was a huge win for the Warriors and more so for Thompson because of the injuries he's battled through the past two years.

